Greg McElroy: 'I've dreamed' about starting for Jets

Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 01:28 PM

Greg McElroy didn't downplay his excitement about being a starting NFL quarterback -- however short it might be. This has been a goal of his since he was a little kid wearing a Troy Aikman jersey.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," McElory said Wednesday in quotes distributed by the New York Jets. "This is a great moment and a great milestone in my career. Obviously this is something I've looked forward to and I've dreamed about my entire life. I'm thrilled to have this opportunity."

Few quarterback changes come without some controversy. This one is a national storyline considering McElroy leapfrogged the popular Tim Tebow to supplant Mark Sanchez as Jets' starter for Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers.

McElroy claimed the process has not been as awkward as one would expect.

"Those guys are unselfish and have been nothing but helpful," McElroy said. "I can't say enough about those guys. It makes the situation difficult because you love those guys, you want to see them have success, but at the same time I know if the roles were flipped, I'd be rooting those guys on and they'll be doing the same for me."

McElroy was asked if this is an audition for 2013?

Darlington: Tebow's career ending?

What's the future hold for Tim Tebow? The possibility exists that he's done as a QB, Jeff Darlington writes. **More ...**

"I'm not concerned about next week against Buffalo," McElroy said. "I'm not concerned about next year. I'm not concerned about those things. Just enjoy right now, live in the moment. That's what my dad said when I talked to him, 'Live in the moment. Enjoy this. You've been dreaming about this your whole life.'

"My whole life, I can think back. I remember wearing a Troy Aikman jersey growing up and pretending I was in these shoes. I did it. I got here and I'm very grateful and excited about this opportunity."

The excitement is great and all, but McElroy should take this as a job interview. The Jets obviously need a quarterback and McElroy gets a chance to make an impression before anyone else.

