Greg McElroy can't save New York Jets in ugly loss

Greg McElroy probably is sitting in a tub of ice right now, wondering who else can play quarterback for the New York Jets.
McElroy's first NFL start was as painful as it was unsuccessful, as the second-year pro was sacked 11 times during a 27-17 loss to a bad San Diego Chargers team Sunday at the Meadowlands.
Mark Sanchez watched the carnage from the sideline, benched for an entire game for the first time in his four-year NFL career. Tim Tebow had the same vantage point for four quarters, left to deal with the indignity of watching wide receiver Jeremy Kerley run his Wildcat plays. Kerley actually completed a 42-yard pass in the second quarter, giving him more passing yardage than Tebow this season. You can't make this stuff up.
The loss drops the Jets to 6-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2007. Giving up 11 sacks is hard to do, and McElroy must share the blame with his offensive line. McElroy lacked pocket presence and held the ball too long on several occassions. The Chargers aren't known as a pass-rushing terror, and yet the Jets turned them into the West Coast version of the Sack Exchange.