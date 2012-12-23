Around the League

Greg McElroy can't save New York Jets in ugly loss

Published: Dec 23, 2012 at 09:42 AM

Greg McElroy probably is sitting in a tub of ice right now, wondering who else can play quarterback for the New York Jets.

McElroy's first NFL start was as painful as it was unsuccessful, as the second-year pro was sacked 11 times during a 27-17 loss to a bad San Diego Chargers team Sunday at the Meadowlands.

Mark Sanchez watched the carnage from the sideline, benched for an entire game for the first time in his four-year NFL career. Tim Tebow had the same vantage point for four quarters, left to deal with the indignity of watching wide receiver Jeremy Kerley run his Wildcat plays. Kerley actually completed a 42-yard pass in the second quarter, giving him more passing yardage than Tebow this season. You can't make this stuff up.

Jets coach Rex Ryan appears clueless in dealing with his quarterbacks. The Jets activated three QBs for the first time this season but played only one. Tebow didn't even see time with the punt team. What was the point?

The loss drops the Jets to 6-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2007. Giving up 11 sacks is hard to do, and McElroy must share the blame with his offensive line. McElroy lacked pocket presence and held the ball too long on several occassions. The Chargers aren't known as a pass-rushing terror, and yet the Jets turned them into the West Coast version of the Sack Exchange.

Ryan said after the game that McElroy will start against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday. Congrats?

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

