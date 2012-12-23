Greg McElroy can't save New York Jets in ugly loss

Mark Sanchez watched the carnage from the sideline, benched for an entire game for the first time in his four-year NFL career. Tim Tebow had the same vantage point for four quarters, left to deal with the indignity of watching wide receiver Jeremy Kerley run his Wildcat plays. Kerley actually completed a 42-yard pass in the second quarter, giving him more passing yardage than Tebow this season. You can't make this stuff up.