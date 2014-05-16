Greg Little released by Cleveland Browns

Despite his big-bodied frame, Little's butterfingers drove coaches and fans to near insanity. After ranking second in the league with 14 drops as a rookie, the 2011 second-rounder's shaky hands remained an issue to the end. His receiving yards dropped in each of the past two seasons and while Little ran the second-most routes in the league in 2013, a whopping 102 players still generated more yardage, per Pro Football Focus.