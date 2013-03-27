Greg Jones joins Houston Texans on one-year contract

The Houston Texans have been in the market for a lead blocker since James Casey landed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Their search is over.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport cited a team source in reporting Wednesday that fullback Greg Jones has signed a one-year contract with the Texans, giving the duo of Arian Foster and Ben Tate a reliable pile-driver up front next season. The Houston Chronicle reported that Jones' contract with worth $1 million and includes a $160,000 signing bonus.
Jones took to Twitter to thank his former team and say how happy he was about his new team.
Jones spent the past eight years on the Jacksonville Jaguars, where in recent seasons he blasted holes for Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew. Jones doesn't offer much as a ball-carrier, but he won't be needed in that capacity in Houston. The Texans finished eighth in rushing in 2012 after generating the league's second-best ground game in 2011.
The Texans seamlessly have transitioned from Vonta Leach to Lawrence Vickers to Casey at fullback in recent seasons, but Jones is no journeyman. He was graded as the NFL's third-best blocking fullback last season by ProFootballFocus and should allow the Texans to rumble through the AFC South again in 2013.