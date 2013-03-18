Greg Jennings vs. Mike Wallace: Bigger impact in 2013 season?

I worry about Mike Wallace in a more traditional offense. After all, he catches about four passes per game, and his success is predicated on playing "street ball" -- his best ability is to make a play when everything breaks down and the QB can buy all sorts of time. That said, Wallace remains the answer to this question if you're judging by overall "impact." Even though I think he's going to struggle in this new offense, he's an added piece, not a replacement one. Wallace still demands the most attention from a defense, giving the rest of Miami's weapons (like Brian Hartline and Dustin Keller ) more room to operate, thus making the Dolphins ' offense more dangerous.

As for the Vikings, did they get more dangerous? Tell me who you'd rather have as a WR: Jennings or Percy Harvin? Harvin's a dynamic playmaker who can affect the game from anywhere on the field. Jennings is still a good receiver, but the days of teams being effective with a No. 1 wideout -- and a surrounding cast of nobodies -- are over. Teams that are the most successful have a talent base of pass catchers that goes three or four deep. At best, the Vikings are treading water by, in essence, replacing Harvin with Jennings; more than likely, it's going to result in a slight decrease in overall impact. Well, unless they use every draft pick to find some new pieces at wide receiver. And I'm only half-joking about that.