Greg Jennings to Dolphins' Joe Philbin: Remember me?

The writing is on the wall for impending free agent Greg Jennings' tenure in Green Bay. The 29-year-old recently put his Wisconsin home up for sale. Now he's rekindling a relationship with Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin, his offensive coordinator with the Packers from 2007-2011.
"Joe, how you doing. Remember me?" Jennings said Friday while interviewing with the Dolphins' team-owned radio/web TV show on Friday. The wide receiver said he and Philbin developed "a great relationship" in their five years together with the Packers.
"He's one of my favorite coaches," Jennings said. "Obviously he jokes a lot, little subtle things here and there, but he's a great coach to have. He was a great coach to play for. He's one of those guys that you can have a relationship outside of football. As a player you admire a coach when he actually opens himself up like that."
With plenty of room under the salary cap and a serious need for a No. 1 receiver, the Dolphins have been connected to Jennings, Dwayne Bowe, and Mike Wallace as free-agent possibilities. Jennings would have the shortest learning curve in Miami thanks to his history with Philbin. The Dolphins are expected to consider "making a serious run" at Jennings once the new league year kicks in.