Greg Jennings signs contract with Minnesota Vikings

Published: Mar 15, 2013 at 12:27 PM

The Minnesota Vikings have signed Greg Jennings to a five-year contract, two sources told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Friday. The organization has its No. 1 wide receiver after Percy Harvin was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Rapoport reports that Jennings' contract is worth a maximum of $47.5 million, $18 million guaranteed. The contract includes $45 million in base salary and includes a Pro Bowl bonus of $500,000 per season.

Jennings went to two Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in seven years with the Green Bay Packers. He ranks in the Packers' all-time top-10 in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Jennings surpassed 1,100 yards from 2008 to 2010 and was fewer than 100 yards shy of 1,000 twice.

He played just eight games in 2012 due to an abdominal problem -- the second consecutive year he missed time with an injury. Those injuries might have limited the amount of teams willing to sign a 29-year-old receiver to a long-term deal.

The Vikings desperately needed a big-time receiver after their marriage to Harvin crumbled. Jennings is a crisp route-runner who can line up in the slot or outside on either side. He's not a burner but has deceptive speed and some of the best hands in the NFL. Gregg Rosenthal ranked him the No. 5 free agent on his Top 85 list.

There's no question that Jennings still is an elite receiver, but this will be his last major contract. That's why he had to leave the Packers. The organization was not going to make a significant investment when it has a deep stable of receivers with James Jones, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. Some thought the Miami Dolphins could be interested, but they immediately signed Mike Wallace.

The Vikings are fond of former Packers -- they've signed Brett Favre, Darren Sharper and Ryan Longwell in the past. Quarterback Christian Ponder now has his No. 1 target.

