Greg Jennings set to return to Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers' blowout loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night made the team feel like it was in last season's playoffs all over again, but it did come with a silver lining.
Rap Sheet Rundown: Jersey snore
Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced that wide receiver Greg Jennings will practice fully all week and return to the lineup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Jennings (abdomen) was close to playing against the Giants, but the Packers erred on the side of caution.
McCarthy was less hopeful about the return of linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woodson (collarbone). Reading between the lines, it sounds like Matthews is at least another week away.
At 7-4, the Packers can certainly survive their embarrassing loss to the Giants. If they can just beat the Vikings and the Detroit Lions at home over the next two weeks, the Week 15 game at the Chicago Bears should essentially decide the NFC North title.