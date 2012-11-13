Greg Jennings itching to return to field for Packers

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he feels ready to go after surgery this month to repair an abdominal tear. Jennings is eyeing the New York Giants on Nov. 25 or the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2 as possible return dates. William Meyers, his physician, isn't willing to rush the process.
"We don't really see eye to eye," Jennings said this week. "But I don't think any player and doc are on the same page when it comes to an injury any time you have to sit out."
The Packers would like to have Jennings back for the stretch run and -- if they get there -- the postseason. In his absence, wideouts Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and James Jones have operated in unison during the team's four-game winning streak. That hasn't tempered Jennings, who's itching to put a helmet back on.
"It's like a little kid you let taste a piece of candy," Jennings said. "Now you try to feed him vegetables again, it's not really going to happen. They've experienced the candy, they want candy. I've experienced working out, now it's like, 'Just let me go.' "