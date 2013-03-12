Greg Jennings drawing interest from Packers, Vikings?

Aside from Mike Wallace's quick signing in Miami, the wide receiver market was notably quiet Tuesday. That might change soon.
FoxSports.com's Alex Marvez reported Tuesday the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packershave expressed interest in signing Jennings. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has been reporting that the Packers have tried to re-sign Jennings throughout the last week.
It's interesting that former Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was not that interested in bringing Jennings to Miami. It doesn't appear there is a huge market for Jennings at the moment, but a good old division rivalry could start a bidding battle. The Vikings are desperate at wide receiver after trading Percy Harvin to the Seattle Seahawks and re-signing Jerome Simpson.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jennings could re-sign with the Packers if he hasn't found a deal he likes elsewhere by midnight. (Translation: Improve your offer, Vikings.)
The Packers don't need to extend themselves because they are deep at wide receiver with Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb. Jones was expected to leave Green Bay two years ago, but he didn't find any great offers available in free agency.