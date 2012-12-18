Greg Jennings doesn't see a Packers return in 2013

When Greg Jennings went down with a groin injury early this season, the Green Bay Packers quickly and efficiently moved on without him.
Randall Cobb took the next step in his career, while James Jones emerged as a touchdown machine. When healthy, Jordy Nelson has been as productive as ever. Once Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Jennings returned to a lineup that didn't necessarily miss him.
Jennings is a free agent after the season, putting his Packers future in serious doubt. Jennings was asked if he believed he'd be back in Green Bay during a Tuesday appearance on the "Double Coverage" podcast with Steve Wyche and Mark Kriegel.
"An educated guess? ... I'm gonna lean to the 'no' side of it," Jennings said. "That's my educated guess, my personal educated guess."
"Absolutely. I definitely, if I had a choice, me, if it was just my decision, my decision only, absolutely I would be here in a heartbeat," he said. "Wouldn't want to leave at all, but obviously it's two sides, so the Packers are gonna do what's best for them and hopefully I'm what's best.
"But, if not, then I have 31 other teams that hopefully I can show them my résumé and then walk into the door and start back over."
Jennings said earlier Tuesday on "NFLAM" that he didn't want to return to Green Bay on the franchise tag. Given the Packers' embarrassment of riches at wideout, it's difficult to imagine the team going down that road.