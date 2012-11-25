Greg Jennings (abdomen) out for Green Bay Packers

Greg Jennings will not play Sunday night against the New York Giants, Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported.
Jennings returned to practice this week after surgery on an abdominal muscle tear. He hasn't played since Sept. 30. He was optimistic about his return.
"Me personally, I don't feel I'm a long shot," Jennings said Wednesday. "Playing it safe, I think (the medical staff) could say 'long shot.' I feel great, the body feels great. This is my first day going out there and actually getting on the ground, running some routes, catching some balls, getting my wind underneath me. Just seeing how it feels again to be part of the group, part of the guys.
"Today was a big step for me. Whether or not I'll play this week, that's still yet to be determined."
The Packers are used to life without Jennings, and the development of Randall Cobb has allowed the offense to continue its high-scoring ways. Jennings wouldn't have been a large part of the plan against the Giants anyway.