Greg Hardy seeks 50 sacks in Carolina Panthers' D

Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy is no stranger to outlandishstatements or crazy predictions.
Not about to allow contract wishes to distract him from a "dominant" season, Hardy has set a lofty goal of 50 sacks this season.
"Why shoot low, right? If I'm going to shoot at it ... I'm going to shoot at a little bird with a 50-caliber bullet," Hardy said, via The Associated Press. "That's the goal for this year, 50 sacks, that's where I'm at."
With the addition of rookie defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short, Hardy has dubbed the Panthers' defensive line "Monsters Inc." Hardy already had coined himself the Kraken last year. Bookend pass rusher Charles Johnson has now been labeled the Loch Ness Monster.
"This year, it's complete domination, savage, ruthless, disgusting all-out Kraken-type stuff," Hardy said. "Except it's going to spread. I'm tired of having to stick up for everybody. We're about to come out with a nasty attitude. It's going to be monstrous."
Although Hardy raised speculation that he could hold out after skipping organized team activities, he insisted Tuesday that he will report to training camp on time. Even if he manages just a quarter of his sacks goal in 2013, he will be a candidate for the Panthers' franchise tag next offseason.