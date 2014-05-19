Greg Hardy reportedly returns to Panthers' workouts

The Charlotte Observer reported that the Pro Bowl defensive end returned to voluntary workouts with his teammates Monday, less than a week after he was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats.
The woman told authorities that she was attacked by Hardy, saying the pass rusher tossed her onto a bed covered in guns and "bragged that all of those assault rifles were loaded," according to a motion filed requesting a protective order against him.
Hardy's lawyer has said it was the woman who attacked Hardy and a friend, and it was Hardy who called 911 because the woman wouldn't leave his home.
The Panthers announced last week that they were "very disappointed to learn of the allegations," but general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters that Carolina planned to "let the legal process take its course."
Hardy is set to make $13.1 million this season after signing the team's franchise tag, but both sides have until July 15 to strike a long-term deal if the Panthers remain interested.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" plays the post-draft version of the game "What's More Likely" and breaks down all the latest news.