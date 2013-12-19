Greg Hardy: 'I'll take some cut' to stay with Panthers

If the Carolina Panthers hope to keep their nasty front seven in place, signing Greg Hardy looms as a priority.
The fourth-year defensive end has yet to talk about a new contract with the team, but he said this week that he'd be willing to give his current employer a discount on a new deal.
"I'll take some cut for the city," Hardy told reporters, per The Charlotte Observer. "I still want what I deserve or what I feel (is) close to what I deserve. But I'll definitely take a small cut for the city."
Hardy isn't likely to net the equal of fellow Panthers pass rusher Charles Johnson, who inked a six-year, $76 million deal with Carolina in 2011. Based on last year's down free-agent market, his earnings are likely to dip closer to the five-year, $40 million pact Paul Kruger signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Hardy promised in June that he'd record 50 sacks this season. The so-called "Kraken" has come nowhere close to his preposterous goal, but he is second on the team behind Johnson with eight sacks and plays a pivotal role in Carolina's disruptive defensive front.
If a fat new contract isn't on the burner this offseason, Hardy remains a solid candidate for the Panthers' franchise tag. One way or another, the Kraken is going to get paid.