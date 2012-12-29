Greg Hardy doesn't make trip with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers spokesman Charlie Dayton says starting defensive end Greg Hardy did not make the trip to New Orleans as he continues to deal with a family matter.
Hardy has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's season finale against the New Orleans Saints (7-8). Dayton says it is possible Hardy could make it to the game on his own, but as of Saturday night he was not with his teammates at the team hotel.
Hardy was excused from practice this past week to deal with the matter.
Hardy is in the midst of his best season with 11 sacks and 23 quarterback pressures for the Panthers (6-9).
Earlier this week, Hardy was fined $25,000 for a hit that ended Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer's season last Sunday.
