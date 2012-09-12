Greg Camarillo re-signed by New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints re-signed veteran wide receiver Greg Camarillo on Wednesday, two weeks after releasing him.
Saints receiver Devery Henderson suffered a concussion on Sunday and did not practice on Wednesday, according to CBSSports.com.
Camarillo came into the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers in 2006. He played three season with the Miami Dolphins, and appeared in 13 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season, catching nine passes for 121 yards.
In six NFL seasons, Camarillo has 142 receptions for 1,636 yards and five touchdowns.