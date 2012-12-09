Green, Powell power Jets past reeling Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Shonn Greene and Bilal Powell ran for short touchdowns and the New York Jets kept their postseason hopes alive with a 17-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Jets (6-7) were shut out at halftime for the second consecutive week, but they didn't need to change quarterbacks to spark the offense this time around.
Mark Sanchez, benched last week in a 7-6 win against Arizona, was hardly a factor. Neither was backup Tim Tebow, who spent his homecoming on the sideline.
Greene scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter, and Powell added a 4-yarder early in the fourth. Powell's score made it 17-3 in a game that looked every bit like one featuring two of the NFL's worst offenses.
Greene finished with 77 yards rushing. Powell added 78 yards on the ground.
