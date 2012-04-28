Green Bay Packers won't speculate on Donald Driver's future

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy enjoy watching Donald Driver compete on "Dancing With the Stars."
But there is no guarantee the 37-year-old wide receiver will be on the Packers' roster by the time training camp rolls around this summer.
Driver, the leading receiver in franchise history with 735 catches for 10,060 yards, said after the Packers' playoff loss to the New York Giants that he wasn't sure if the team would bring him back for the final year of his contract.
Asked about Driver's future Saturday, Thompson stopped short of guaranteeing that the receiver's roster spot was secure.
"I would never speculate on something like that," Thompson said. "He's dancing right now. Doing good, too."
McCarthy said there was "no reason to speculate" on Driver's future in Green Bay.
The Packers already have made tough decisions on two veteran players in the past week, releasing safety Nick Collins and left tackle Chad Clifton. Clifton is coming off an injury-filled 2011 season, and the team was concerned about Collins' ability to return from a season-ending neck injury.
"That is something you never get used to," McCarthy said of releasing the veterans. "That was a hard week starting with Chad on Monday and Nick, both with medical situations that led to that decision."
McCarthy said Collins' decision was particularly personal.
"Ted Thompson and I sat down, and the final question gets asked: if Nick was your son, would you let him play?" McCarthy said. "So that's why we made the decision we did."
