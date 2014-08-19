Green Bay Packers waive tight end Colt Lyerla

Green Bay waived/injured the undrafted rookie tight end Tuesday after the former Oregon star was diagnosed with a torn MCL and PCL in his right knee.
By choosing to keep Lyerla off the team's injured reserve list, he's a candidate to join the Packers' practice squad if he isn't picked up by another team. Lyerla, though, told reporters that Green Bay plans to place him on season-ending IR if he's brought back, per Demovsky.
The Packers remain interested in mining the potential of a player who drew comparisons to Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham coming out of Oregon, but the experiment is on hold.
With Lyerla out of the mix, Green Bay will continue to lean on a deep flock of tight ends led by pass-catchers Richard Rodgers and Brandon Bostick and blocking-types Andrew Quarless and Ryan Taylor.
The latest "Around the League Podcast" recaps all of the action from the second week of the preseason.