Green Bay Packers wait for pass rushers to break out

The Green Bay Packers struggled to get to the quarterback last season, finishing dead last in sack percentage.
The team drafted defensive linemen Jerel Worthy and Mike Daniels in the first four rounds of the 2012 NFL Draft, hoping they could provide an inside pass rush for the team. Other players, like Phillip Merling, Daniel Muir, Mike Neal and Anthony Hargrove are being counted on as well.
The group has been quiet so far. One scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Worthy hasn't been able to make plays with his quickness.
"He's rushing too much down the middle," the scout said of the second-round draft pick. "He has to get to an edge. He gets two or three steps and shuts down. Right now he's an average pass rusher. At best."