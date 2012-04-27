Green Bay Packers score big in NFL draft with Worthy

NEW YORK -- Things are starting to get really crazy on Day 2 at the NFL draft. The Green Bay Packers traded up for someone.
General manager Ted Thompson moved up from No. 59 to No. 51 to grab Michigan State defensive tackle Jerel Worthy in the second round. First, the New England Patriots traded up for two defenders Thursday, and now the Packers found a guy they desperately wanted. Up is down.
Worthy, projected to be a first-round pick, is a great value this late and fits a huge need for the Packers. The team needed defensive line depth, and Worthy provides it. Along with Jermichael Finley's best buddy, Nick Perry, the team has prioritized improving the pass rush.
"I was humbled yesterday," Worthy said of not being picked Thursday, according to The Associated Press. "I'm ready to work. and I have a chip on my shoulder. I'm ready to come in and make an impact right away."
The big question here is how Worthy will fit in a 3-4 defense. We anticipate the Packers moving him to defensive end, or his presence could help the team play more multiple defense.
Considering Thompson's track record, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.