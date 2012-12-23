Green Bay Packers roll to rout of Tennessee Titans

Have the Green Bay Packers regained their Super Bowl form, or are the Tennessee Titans spectacularly bad?
A little from Column A, a little from Column B.
Aaron Rodgers looked like the reigning MVP with three touchdown passes and a touchdown run. Five different receivers had at least three receptions. Greg Jennings caught his second TD pass of the year after missing most of the season because of injury. The organization even turned back the clock, with Ryan Grant rushing for two touchdowns. The run game was helped by the switch from Jeff Saturday to Evan Dietrich-Smith at center. Oh, and the defense tied a season high with seven sacks. Let's just say the Packers dominated in every facet.
The Titans were horrific. At one point, quarterback Jake Locker had two completions to Titans and two to the Packers. His accuracy was all over the place, as balls were both over- and underthrown. Chris Johnson was a non-factor as the Titans fell to 5-10. Fifty-five points tells you all you need to know about the defense.
The Packers stay in the hunt for an NFC first-round playoff bye with an 11-4 record and are playing as well as any team in the league right now. Green Bay now is 47-16 during the regular season since 2009.
We've seen this before from Rodgers and the offense, but the Packers accomplished two things they'll need in the playoffs. Grant was able to effectively run the ball in the fourth quarter, and Mason Crosby connected on both of his field-goal attempts.
No one wants to see Green Bay right now. Anyone needing a win wants to play Tennessee right now.