Green Bay Packers roll to rout of Tennessee Titans

Aaron Rodgers looked like the reigning MVP with three touchdown passes and a touchdown run. Five different receivers had at least three receptions. Greg Jennings caught his second TD pass of the year after missing most of the season because of injury. The organization even turned back the clock, with Ryan Grant rushing for two touchdowns. The run game was helped by the switch from Jeff Saturday to Evan Dietrich-Smith at center. Oh, and the defense tied a season high with seven sacks. Let's just say the Packers dominated in every facet.