Around the League

Presented By

Green Bay Packers reshuffle front office

Published: May 23, 2012 at 09:59 AM

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson announced several changes to the team's personnel and scouting departments on Wednesday.

Longtime director of college scouting John Dorsey was promoted to the position of director of football operations, replacing Reggie McKenzie, who left to become the Oakland Raiders general manager this offseason.

Dorsey was a candidate to become the Indianapolis Colts general manager, but declined to interview for that role; the Colts eventually hired Ryan Grigson. Dorsey was also mentioned as a possibility to fill the Chicago Bears' general manager position, which ultimately went to Phil Emery. Dorsey will likely be among the candidates for GM openings after the 2012 season.

The Packers also announced that assistant director of pro personnel Eliot Wolf, son of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf and a rising star in the player personnel side of the game, will now be the team's director of player personnel.

To fill Dorsey's old position, the Packers have promoted regional scout (southeast) Brian Gutekunst to the position of director of college scouting. Southwest regional scout Alonzo Highsmith will join the front office as a senior personnel executive.

When McKenzie left Green Bay's front office, he became the second Packers personnel executive to land a GM position in the last three offseason, joining John Schneider, who was hired by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Former Packers assistant director of college scouting Shaun Herock left the team to join McKenzie in Oakland as the Raiders' director of college scouting.

The Packers additionally announced several assignment changes to their scouting department.

Area scout Sam Seale will now be the West regional scout, while Richmond Williams has been promoted to area scout after spending the last four seasons as the team's national football scouting representative. Scouting assistant Chad Brinker will now be a pro scout, while the club has hired John Wojciechowski as an area scout, Glenn Cook as a pro scout and Michael Owen as a college scout.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW