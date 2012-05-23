Green Bay Packers reshuffle front office

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson announced several changes to the team's personnel and scouting departments on Wednesday.
Longtime director of college scouting John Dorsey was promoted to the position of director of football operations, replacing Reggie McKenzie, who left to become the Oakland Raiders general manager this offseason.
Dorsey was a candidate to become the Indianapolis Colts general manager, but declined to interview for that role; the Colts eventually hired Ryan Grigson. Dorsey was also mentioned as a possibility to fill the Chicago Bears' general manager position, which ultimately went to Phil Emery. Dorsey will likely be among the candidates for GM openings after the 2012 season.
To fill Dorsey's old position, the Packers have promoted regional scout (southeast) Brian Gutekunst to the position of director of college scouting. Southwest regional scout Alonzo Highsmith will join the front office as a senior personnel executive.
When McKenzie left Green Bay's front office, he became the second Packers personnel executive to land a GM position in the last three offseason, joining John Schneider, who was hired by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Former Packers assistant director of college scouting Shaun Herock left the team to join McKenzie in Oakland as the Raiders' director of college scouting.
Area scout Sam Seale will now be the West regional scout, while Richmond Williams has been promoted to area scout after spending the last four seasons as the team's national football scouting representative. Scouting assistant Chad Brinker will now be a pro scout, while the club has hired John Wojciechowski as an area scout, Glenn Cook as a pro scout and Michael Owen as a college scout.