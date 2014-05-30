Around the League

Green Bay Packers plan to 'unleash' defensive talent

Published: May 30, 2014 at 08:54 AM
The Green Bay Packers' offseason focus has been on getting more multiple on defense.

The buzzword out of the Packers' camp has been "unleash." As in: unleash the weapons.

"Just putting players in a position to make plays," corner Tramon Williams said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tyler Dunne. "We know we've got the guys in this room. You just have to unleash guys sometimes. I think that's more of what we're going to do. We have the players."

Adding Julius Peppers, who by all accounts has been impressive this spring, was a move to designed to allow Dom Capers' defense to attack from different fronts.

The defensive coordinator said Thursday the team plans on using "less volume, more packages" to utilize the talent amassed. Essentially, Capers plans on deploying more looks -- but less calls from those looks.

The versatility of players like Peppers, Clay Matthews, Nick Perry and Mike Neal to stand up, put a put a hand in the dirt or drop in coverage will give coaches more options to put players in the best situation to make plays.

"We've learned some hard lessons here of late," coach Mike McCarthy said, "the last couple years of maybe playing some players that probably weren't quite ready because of the scheme of we're playing of utilizing your best players, and that's a trap you just don't want to fall into as a coach."

The offseason focus has been on reworking the defense; now the staff want to unleash the talent.

