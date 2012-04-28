Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots draft for 'D'

NEW YORK -- The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots combined to go 28-4 during the regular season, a fact that suggests we're talking about two juggernauts with few flaws to be found.
Offensively, that's a fair assessment. But high-octane attacks in both Green Bay and New England masked serious deficiencies on defense.
(Note: Evidence continues to mount it's good to have Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback.)
This reality wasn't lost on the think tanks of either team, which have used the 2012 NFL draft to re-stock on defense.
The Packers have drafted six defenders: DE Nick Perry, DT Jerel Worthy, DB Casey Heyward, DT Mike Daniels, SS Jerron McMillian and OLB Terrell Manning.
"We hope we helped all aspects of defense," Packers general manager Ted Thompson told The Associated Press. "Certainly, pass rush is a very vital thing in the National Football League because of the proliferation of the passing game. And we'll see. We hope so."
The Patriots also have used all their picks on defense, going with DE Chandler Jones, ILB Dont'a Hightower, FS Tavon Wilson and DE Jake Bequette.
Will both teams go all D through seven rounds? The Jets Flight Crew has been standing next to us for the past two hours, but we'll try to keep our attention on the draft board long enough to find out.