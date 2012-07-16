Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field renovation adds 6,700 seats

Work is progressing on adding another 6,700 seats to Lambeau Field, along with other outside improvements. The Green Bay Packers are also making plans for a major renovation inside the stadium.
Packers CEO Mark Murphy says changes to the 10-year-old Lambeau Field Atrium could include moving the Hall of Fame from the basement to the second floor, relocating Curly's Pub restaurant to the first floor and improving the Pro Shop.
Murphy tells the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the Packers' strong financial position and a long-term collective bargaining agreement with NFL players encouraged the team to move ahead with Atrium renovations.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press