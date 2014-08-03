Green Bay Packers' Jared Abbrederis confirms ACL tear

Green Bay Packers fans glowed at the mere mention of Jared Abbrederis. The son of Wisconsin -- born in Wisconsin, attended University of Wisconsin, drafted by Wisconsin's most beloved team -- brought out the pride of the Badger State.
On Saturday, we learned the dreams of seeing their own snag passes from Aaron Rodgers will be put on ice for another year.
The fifth-round rookie receiver confirmed he suffered a torn right ACL.
Abbrederis told reporters Saturday night he thinks he injured the knee in Wednesday's practice. However, the rookie took part in Thursday's entire workout and it was only later that tests were done on his knee.
It is not the first ACL injury for the 23-year-old pass-catcher with sticky hands. Abbrederis injured his ACL during high school in a devastating collision that broke his femur.
"The doctor wasn't sure if I was going to play again," Abbrederis told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last October. "My ACL just pulled off the bone. Luckily, it wasn't really torn. They just had to sew it back on. I mean, it was a bad injury. But I came back six months from the surgery."
Abbrederis is expected to undergo surgery as soon as possible after his most recent knee injury. He wouldn't say he's done for season, but it's likely he will be rehabbing until the 2015 offseason.
