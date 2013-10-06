Green Bay Packers handle Megatron-less Detroit Lions

Green Bay's defense smothered the Calvin Johnson-less Detroit Lions offense in a 22-9 victory that moved the Packers' record to 2-2.
With Megatron on the sideline, the Packers were able to load up to stop Reggie Bush, who had just 13 carries for 44 yards and four catches for 25 yards. The Lions' lack of offensive playmakers outside of Bush and Johnson was evident Sunday.
The Packers' defense held things together as Aaron Rodgers struggled early in the game. Rodgers and the offense got things together in the second half, hitting on a couple of big plays, including an 83-yard touchdown pass to James Jones late in the third quarter. Rodgers had just 88 passing yards in the first half. He ended with 274 yards on 20-of-30 passing.
The Packers' dominance over Detroit in the state of Wisconsin continued as they extended the streak to 22 games.
Here is what else we learned:
- Without Megatron in the game, Matthew Stafford looked like a 3-year-old child does when you take away his blankie. Stafford didn't have much help, but he didn't make the receivers he did have any better.
- The Packers' offense continues to struggle in the red zone. Green Bay moved with ease but couldn't finish drives. This game should have been a blowout early. Mason Crosby's confidence benefited, though, as he converted all five of his field-goal attempts.
- The Lions' secondary held up well early but allowed too many big plays in the second half. The lack of pressure from the front four played a role in those plays.
- Eddie Lacy was the workhorse this week, getting 23 of Green Bay's 26 running back carries. He finished one yard shy of giving the Packers three consecutive weeks with a 100-yard rusher. Lacy wasn't spectacular, but he moved the chains when Green Bay needed first downs.
- Linebacker Nick Perry looks like he could be the complement to Clay Mathews that the Packers have been looking for. Perry finally put together a complete game (two sacks, five tackles and one forced fumble).