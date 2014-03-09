Green Bay Packers eye Lamarr Houston, Arthur Jones

A month ago, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Green Bay Packers plan to make a rare foray into free agency as part of their new plan to get more athletic and versatile on the defensive line.
General manager Ted Thompson has begun setting those wheels in motion, with two talented young defensive ends on his radar.
The Packers are among the teams interested in Oakland Raiders free agent Lamarr Houston, per Rapoport.
They also have shown interest in Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the New York Giants have extended an offer to Jones, and the Washington Redskins have expressed an interest.
Although B.J. Raji is mulling a one-year, prove-it offer from the Packers, that wouldn't necessarily preclude another signing such as Houston or Jones. Raji's preference is to move from defensive end back to nose tackle if he does return.
In Around The League's free-agent preview, we highlighted Houston to the Packers as the best fit among defensive linemen. Houston played at a Pro Bowl level for the majority of last season, disrupting the line of scrimmage against the run and the pass.
If the Packers can bookend one of those two highly regarded players with an emergingDatone Jones, it will go a long way toward fixing Dom Capers' beleaguered defense.
