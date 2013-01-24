Green Bay Packers' Donald Driver hints at retirement

After playing only sporadically at the end of the season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver hinted it was time to hang up the spikes as he cleaned out his locker last week.
A person informed of Driver's thinking told USA Today that the Packers' all-time leading receiver is leaning toward retirement after catching just two passes in the season's final two months. The announcement could come as early as next week. Driver's agent could not be reached for confirmation.
Reduced to volunteering for special-teams action to get on the field, the 14-year NFL veteran recently drew similarities between his own situation and that of linebacker Ray Lewis, who's approaching the end of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Driver was inactive for Green Bay's final regular-season game and its wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers great doesn't want to join another team just for the sake of having one more season in the NFL.
"When you get to a point in your career," he said, "no one has to tell you you're done."