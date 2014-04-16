Green Bay Packers dating website open for business

Because the Internet is both awesome and outrageously expansive, we now have Greenbaypackerslovers.com, a dating site devoted to unattached fans of the defending NFC North champions.
"Green Bay Packers fans are the most loyal fans around," we're told in the site's news section. "Just look at Pack's die hard fans that tackle the brutally cold winters to storm outside and cheer on the Pack Attack."
This is real.
"At our site you can find other Packers Bakers cheeseheads looking for love. Whether you're looking for true love, a long term relationship, are marriage minded, just looking for fun or maybe even just looking for friendship, http://greenbaypackerslovers.com is right for you! Check us out today."
