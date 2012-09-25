Green Bay Packers can blame themselves for loss

» The Packers had the ball on their own 7-yard line with 1:54 left in the game. Cedric Benson was hit for minus-5 yards on a first-down run and fumbled the ball. Benson ran for no gain on second-and-15. John Kuhn ran for 2 yards on third down, and then the Packers called a timeout. The Seahawks used their last two timeouts on first and second downs. If the Packers' offense earned one first down, the game would have been over.