Green Bay Packers' B.J. Raji out vs. St. Louis Rams

The Green Bay Packers will be without nose tackle B.J. Raji for the second consecutive game. Coach Mike McCarthy declared Raji out during his Friday news conference, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde reported.
Wide receiver Greg Jennings, linebacker Nick Perry (knee) and cornerback Sam Shields (shin) also are out for the Packers. That's one offensive starter and three defensive starters -- one on each level.
Raji went down with an ankle injury two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts and didn't play in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. He practiced for the first time Thursday.
The positive news is that this week, the Packers play the St. Louis Rams -- who have the NFL's No. 27 scoring offense (18.3 points per game) and No. 26 pass offense (202.8). They'll miss Raji against Rams running back Steven Jackson, but the Packers still will be heavy favorites.