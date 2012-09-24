Green Bay Packers angry after shocking defeat

Sometimes complicated things can be explained in simple ways. Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang managed to put his team's crushing, controversial 14-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in 140-character form.
"Got f----- by the refs," Lang tweeted. "Embarrassing. Thanks NFL."
Lang is sure to receive a hefty fine from the NFL for his opinion, which was retweeted more than 40,000 times in less than 40 minutes. And he wasn't done.
"F--- it NFL," he wrote less than an hour later. "Fine me and use the money to pay the regular refs."
"Come on NFL this s--- is getting out of control," he wrote. "(Cost) us a DAMN game. Horrible!"
It was that kind of night in Seattle. Packers coach Mike McCarthy was measured when asked about Golden Tate's bizzare, game-winning, 24-yard touchdown reception.
Said McCarthy: "I've never seen anything like that in all my years of football."
"It was awful. Just look at the replay," Rodgers said, clearly biting his tongue. "And then the fact that it was reviewed. It was awful. That's all I'm going to say about it."
"From my vantage point, the referee in the back, I saw him wave over his head, which means he was going touchback," Rodgers went on. "No idea how the other guy said touchdown Golden Tate on the replay. Obviously, he takes his arm off whatever part of the ball he may or may not have had, and they reviewed it and it upheld."
"The refs did a great job," Jennings said, obviously in jest. "Please don't send a letter to my locker."
NFL Network cameras captured a large group of Packers players and coaches gathered around a television in the locker room watching highlights of the game. When the final play was shown, the room erupted. Some players were even laughing.
Sometimes that's all you can do.