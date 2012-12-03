Green Bay bar-fight suspect wore purple sombrero

An ugly brawl in the parking lot of a Green Bay sports bar involving 20 to 30 people resulted in jail for two people and a trip to the hospital for another, Ashwaubenon police told the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
"Police radio broadcasts during the incident said authorities were seeking a man wearing a purple sombrero," Doug Schneider writes.
The police also arrested a Green Bay man for disorderly conduct. The police did not say if the fight had anything to do with the football game. So, uh, we won't either.
We'd advise any fans planning to get into trouble not to wear purple sombreros.