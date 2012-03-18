Gore on San Francisco's QB soap opera: 'It's crazy'

These are anxious times for Frank Gore, who helplessly watches as his San Francisco 49ers play a dangerous game of chicken at quarterback.
Gore could have Peyton Manning as his new teammate in the next 24 hours. The 49ers just as easily could have no one behind center at all.
Alex Smith landed in South Florida on Sunday morning for a meeting with the Miami Dolphins. With Manning also considering the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans, it's feasible that the two free-agent quarterbacks could sign with teams other than San Francisco, leaving the 49ers in a serious lurch.
"It's crazy," Gore told The Associated Press on Sunday. "I'm waiting for whatever happens. I know coach Harbaugh and (general manager) Trent Baalke feel good about what they're doing."
Gore always has been vocal in his support of Smith during the quarterback's seven enigmatic seasons in San Francisco, but that didn't stop him from heaping praise on Manning.
"He's a Hall of Famer, first ballot, that's all I got to say," Gore said Sunday. "He's one of the best ever to play the game."