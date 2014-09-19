Goodell sent memo to teams about domestic violence resources

The league is "entering into long-term partnerships" with The Hotline, as well as the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), in order to address "critical and immediate needs" and "provide financial, operational and promotional support" to the two organizations. The goal of the partnerships is to be able to reach out to more people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. The Hotline's Loveisrespect project -- which seeks to empower young adults to end abusive relationships -- will also benefit from the support of the league.