Goodell sent memo to teams about domestic violence resources

Published: Sep 19, 2014 at 05:19 AM

On Thursday evening, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams detailing the league's recent efforts to help those affected by domestic violence.

The biggest initiative is a partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline), which experienced an 84 percent spike in calls during the week of Sept. 8-15. More than half of those calls went unanswered due to lack of staff. Per Goodell, "that must not continue."

The league is "entering into long-term partnerships" with The Hotline, as well as the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), in order to address "critical and immediate needs" and "provide financial, operational and promotional support" to the two organizations. The goal of the partnerships is to be able to reach out to more people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. The Hotline's Loveisrespect project -- which seeks to empower young adults to end abusive relationships -- will also benefit from the support of the league.

The Hotline partnership will allow the organization to add 25 full-time advocates over the next few weeks in order to respond to calls. The NSVRC will use the NFL's support to provide resources "to state and local sexual assault hotlines."

The NFL will also implement educational initiatives for team and league personnel, starting with sessions presented in tandem with the NFL Players Association on domestic violence and sexual assault. Per Goodell, on Friday all teams received "comprehensive information" on domestic violence resources in local communities in order to connect with organizations "for both personnel matters and public service."

"Starting this season, we will dedicate significant resources to raise awareness on the subjects of domestic violence and sexual assault, including support for victims," Goodell said. "These are by no means final steps. We will continue to work with experts to expand and develop long-term programs that raise awareness, educate, and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault both within the NFL and in our society in general."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More