Around the League

Presented By

Goodell, Rooney talk stadium with Minn. officials

Published: Apr 20, 2012 at 05:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Steelers president Art Rooney said that a Friday meeting with Minnesota officials regarding the Vikings' stadium situation was "productive."

"I think there's a recognition by everyone in this community that a new stadium is needed," Goodell said.

There is a late push to revive a public-funded stadium plan after a setback last week. While local officials expressed skepticism on Thursday about the visit, the NFL noted the issue was "urgent" enough to meet before the NFL Draft next week.

"I believe they served us a reality check," said Minnesota state Sen. Julie Rosen. "This is the year to do it. We cannot wait until next year."

There are concerns in Minnesota in recent days that the Vikingscould risk losing the team or watch Zygi Wilf sell the team if the stadium problem isn't resolved this year. Goodell noted that no ultimatums were given in the meeting.

"There was no implied threats, or any threats at all," Goodell said.

Gov. Mark Dayton voiced those implications on Thursday.

"It was very clear that they see that the Vikings will be in play [to move] if this is not resolved or unfavorably resolved in this session," Dayton said.

"Their main point was that this has been going on for 10 years," Dayton said. "Since 2006 the team was sold, according to them that they would get it next year, and obviously we're now 2012 so they believe the team and the league has been extremely patient have gone through all this doubt and uncertainty and that more of that is just intolerable."

Friday's meeting provided some optimism that the local officials and the Vikings can try to move forward together before this political regular season ends for the summer.

"We expect and hope that after today's meeting there is a general commitment to do that in this session and that will ensure the fact that the Minnesota Vikings continue to be here for a very long time, which is our objective," Goodell said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.