Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

"In Week 2, every opponent has the same bye week later in the season," Rapoport said Friday on NFL NOW. "... [If] that slate of games could not be played at that time, all those games could then be made up later in the season. Another example: During Weeks 3 and 4, there are no bye weeks, so everyone is playing equitable there, and no division games. So if something happened, those two weeks could theoretically be lopped off if the league absolutely had to. ...