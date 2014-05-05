Goodell: Chicago, L.A. mayors pursuing 2015 NFL Draft

Chicago's Rahm Emanuel isn't the only mayor politicking Commissioner Roger Goodell for a chance to host future NFL drafts.
Goodell told the "Rich Eisen Podcast" on Monday that Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has joined Emanuel in aggressively pitching their cities for the 2015 NFL Draft. Mayors from other cities also have been in contact with Goodell.
The league has said in the past that it will consider alternatives to Radio City Music Hall, including venues in other cities -- but that's not the only possible change.
After revealing last week that the NFL is considering expanding the draft to four days, Goodell provided Eisen with clarification Monday.
If the rule passes, it's possible that each of the first three rounds will get their own night. Rounds four through seven would then take place Sunday.
Goodell's disclosures are further evidence of the NFL draft's unabated growth. Big-city mayors are now mentioning the offseason extravaganza in the same breath as the Super Bowl.
