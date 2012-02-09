Goodbye Chad Ochocinco, hello (again) Chad Johnson?

Perhaps aware he's likely reached a stage in his NFL career when he'll no longer be able to choose his uniform number, Chad Ochocinco is reportedly ready to once again be known as Chad Johnson.
According to TMZ.com, Ochocinco is changing back to his birth name in time for his wedding this summer -- "because he doesn't want his wife to have a made-up last name."
Though he's hinted at the name reversal several times in the past, Ochocinco has yet to confirm he's dropping the last name he's used legally since 2008.
The name drama comes at a time in which Ochocinco's career is at a crossroads. He just finished a season in which he set career lows in every major statistical receiving category. It's quite likely he's played his final game with the Patriots, and at 34, his NFL career is in doubt.
We'll let you know if Johnson becomes official. We're also efforting to find out if Evelyn Lozada will be forced to leave the cast of "Basketball Wives" once she becomes a football wife. The eligibility rules of basic-cable reality programming are more rigid than you might imagine.