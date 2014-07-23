Golden Tate starts training camp on PUP list

At long last, training camp is here.
With players around the league finally returning to work, more than a few notable names are set to begin the summer on the preseason physically unable to perform list.
It's hardly a death sentence, as players can be lifted off the PUP at any time to join practice. Still, the designation gives us a fair glimpse at who's still working their way back.
Here's a look at some of the more notable PUPers to date:
- Golden Tate will open up his first Detriot Lions training camp on the PUP list, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the team's plans. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was also placed on the list.
- Despite the "optimism" surrounding Aaron Dobson's surgically repaired foot, the Patriots wide receiver will not be available for the start of camp, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates. New England also placed Dobson, cornerback Alfonzo Dennard and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly on the PUP.
- Bengals defensive behemoth Geno Atkinslanded on the list as he continues to mend from the torn ACL he sustained in October, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Don't rule out Atkins for a healthy start to the regular season, but we don't expect to see much from the disruptive defensive tackle before Week 1.
- Cincinnati also placed cornerback Leon Hall on the PUP with an Achilles injury. This comes just one month after coach Marvin Lewis said the cornerback had made an "amazing" recovery and was ahead of schedule.
- The hits keep coming for the Bengals -- starting tight end Jermaine Gresham joins the above teammates on the PUP list along with defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi, the team announced on Wednesday.
- Texans linebacker Brian Cushing will start the summer sidelined as he continues to recover from last season's broken fibula and torn LCL. We fully expect the dynamic defender to suit up for Houston's Week 1 tilt with the Washington Redskins.
- Browns rookie running back Terrance West was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp, according to Rapoport, per a source who has spoken to West.
- It's not the PUP, but Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was placed on Buffalo's non-football injury list after failing his conditioning test. Dareus' lawyer also said Monday that the 24-year-old has entered a substance abuse program in an effort to get his offseason felony drug charges dismissed. Bills coach Doug Marrone announced Tuesday that Dareus will join the team "before lunch and soon after will begin work with the strength and conditioning staff."
- Rapoport reported that the Jaguars have placed wide receiver Ace Sanders on the non-football injury list, according to a source informed of the team's plans. Jacksonville also placed cornerback Alan Ball and linebacker Dekoda Watson on the PUP. On Tuesday, Sanders said he will face a four-game suspension.
- Per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons safety Zeke Motta and defensive tackle Corey Peters will be on the PUP list. While Falcons coach Mike Smith remains optimistic about Peters' return, Motta's career might be in jeopardy. "He's got an evaluation at some point in time in August, where he'll go back and see the doctors," Smith said. "They are going to be the ones making the call on when he'll be cleared to come back and participate."
- Cornerback Chris Harris is the lone Bronco on the team's PUP list, which means Von Miller is eligible to practice, according to USA Today's Lindsay Jones. Harris said last month that he was "85 percent" after suffering a partially torn ACL in the divisional round of the playoffs. He also told the Tulsa World that he's on a schedule to begin practicing July 28.
- No surprise, but the 49ers have added linebacker NaVorro Bowman to the PUP as he continues to recover from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered in the NFC Championship Game. Don't expect to see the Pro Bowler on the field until closer to midseason.
- Redskins defensive tackle Jason Hatcher is on the PUP list after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in late June. His recovery time is expected to be four to six weeks, though that's no guarantee. Washington also added defensive end Stephen Bowen and wideout Leonard Hankerson to the PUP, both for knee issues.
- Arizona placed Tyrann Mathieu on the PUP on Wednesday as he continues to recover from ACL and LCL tears in his knee. However, last we heard, Honey Badger was ahead of schedule in his rehab.
We'll continue to update this list as the names keep dropping.
