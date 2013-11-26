Golden Tate: Seahawks mates 'selfish' for suspensions

The suspensions facing Walter Thurmond and Brandon Browner have left the Seattle Seahawks' vaunted secondary in a weakened state.
"Everyone should realize where this team is," the wide receiver said Tuesday on KIRO-AM in Seattle. "You are affecting way more than yourself. I feel like that was kind of a selfish move on both those guys' part. But it is what it is. The show must go on, and that's what we're gonna do."
Thurmond's four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy became official Tuesday. Browner's pending year-long ban for violating the league's substance-abuse policy has yet to be officially announced.
The Seahawkssigned veteran cornerback Perrish Cox on Tuesday to help fill the void. Antoine Winfield remains another possibility for the team.
Thurmond isn't eligible to return to the roster until Dec. 23, the day after Seattle's Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He's the seventh Seahawks player to be suspended for PEDs or substance abuse since 2011.
Tate's opinion appears to be a popular one in the Seahawks' locker room. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Monday that the suspensions were brought up in a recent team meeting.
Center Max Unger and cornerback Richard Sherman sent the message: We're going to the Super Bowl. If any of you want to do this stuff, go ahead. You won't be coming with us."