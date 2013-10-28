Golden Tate on taunting penalty: 'That was immature of me'

Golden Tate scored the game-winning touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' 14-9 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Monday night, but the receiver's antics en route to the end zone are what caught everyone's attention.
After the game, Tate spoke with NFL Media's Michelle Beisner about the taunting penalty.
"That was immature of me. Hurt my team. I've gotta stay composed. ... Act like I've been there before," Tate said. "I gotta apologize to our special teams. I put them in an awkward situation, but more happy to get up and learn from it and move forward."
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed Tate's actions after the game, saying "It kind of washes away a fantastic football play."