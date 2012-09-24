Golden Tate denies push-off on Seattle Seahawks' TD

Golden Tate has been at the center of the most controversial play of the week for two weeks running. (His blind-side block of Sean Lee landed him at least a $21,000 fine after Week 2.) Tate's winning touchdown "catch" against the Green Bay Packers will go down in infamy, but don't expect the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver to admit any wrongdoing.
ESPN's Lisa Salters asked Tate if he pushed off on the play.
"I don't know what you're talking about," Tate said with a straight face.
"Golden tate is full of (expletive) too," Sitton wrote on Twitter. "Saying he clearly caught that is embarrassing! (Expletive) jokers!"
Yeah, it was not a happy night for the Packers. We know there is a long season ahead, but this just has to end in a playoff rematch, doesn't it?