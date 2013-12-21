GM: Perceived tension with Jim Harbaugh 'overblown'

San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said Friday he believes the perceived tension between himself and coach Jim Harbaugh is overstated.
"That's all overblown. It's no different than it's been since day one," Baalke said on his weekly KGMZ-FM radio show. "I think every relationship changes to a certain degree. But it's very professional. He's got a job to do. I've got a job to do. We try to do that together and we do it well together."
49ers CEO Jed York admitted this week that his coach and general manager often "butt heads" over personnel, but said it was all just part of being a decision maker in the NFL.
Baalke said the notion that he and Harbaugh go head to head on decisions misconstrues the process.
"It's not just the two of us," Baalke said. "There's so many people that are involved in decisions and everything else that goes on here. So many people that have been involved in the success of this organization over time. So I think people like to focus on (potential tension with Harbaugh), but in my opinion it's way overblown."
The discussion about tension between the 49ers' top men began this week, in part after Harbaugh suggested kicker Phil Dawson be extended this offseason.
"Pay the man," Harbaugh said.
Baalke said Friday the team has had "brief discussions" with agents for Dawson and receiver Anquan Boldin, both potential free agents. The GM said he will start the process after the season and was hopeful deals might get done.