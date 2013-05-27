GM Ozzie Newsome: Ravens could use veteran receiver

Finding a trade partner will be more of a challenge this year. If the Ravens were unwilling to pay Boldin's $6 million salary, why would they take on the bloated contracts of mediocre talents such as Nate Washington or Robert Meachem? A Santonio Holmes trade would be intriguing if the New York Jets were willing to pick up part of the tab, but he's expected to be eased into training camp following Lisfranc surgery.