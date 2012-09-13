GM: No Plaxico Burress, Chad Johnson, T.O. for Raiders

"It starts with a foundation and you have to have the guys around long enough to develop and see that development," McKenzie said. "And we do have a couple of guys ... we were just hit with injuries at that position so early, especially with your No. 1 going down. Then, a guy like Jacoby who we had plans for. Going into it, you felt good but you miss one guy and that can trickle down quickly. If we add guys, I want to make sure and add a guy that's going to help this team. I just didn't think those three guys were the guys."