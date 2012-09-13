GM: No Plaxico Burress, Chad Johnson, T.O. for Raiders

The Oakland Raiders will not go shopping in the bargain bin, looking for a big name receiver. So you can stop asking.
Despite the injury to Raiders receiver Jacoby Ford, general manager Reggie McKenzie said he will not sign Plaxico Burress, Chad Johnson or Terrell Owens.
Harrison: Week 2 Power Rankings
After the season's opening week, changes abound in Elliot Harrison's Power Rankings, including a new No. 1 team. More ...
"It's not just (their) age," McKenzie said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "If the right player could add to the group ... we just didn't feel that those three were the right ones. Clear and simple. If I felt like they could have added something to what we were doing, I would have strongly considered it."
Ouch. The Raiders will roll with Darrius Heyward-Bey, Rod Streater and possibly Denarius Moore this week against the Miami Dolphins. McKenzie doesn't want to stunt the growth of his young players by signing old flotsam.
"It starts with a foundation and you have to have the guys around long enough to develop and see that development," McKenzie said. "And we do have a couple of guys ... we were just hit with injuries at that position so early, especially with your No. 1 going down. Then, a guy like Jacoby who we had plans for. Going into it, you felt good but you miss one guy and that can trickle down quickly. If we add guys, I want to make sure and add a guy that's going to help this team. I just didn't think those three guys were the guys."
We wouldn't be surprised if Burress, Owens and the former Ochocinco remain without gigs all season long.