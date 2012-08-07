GM Colbert: Mendenhall likely to miss first six games

The conventional wisdom throughout the offseason said Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall was likely to miss the beginning of the season because of his torn anterior cruciate ligament.
"If he's doesn't open on PUP for the first six weeks, I'd be surprised," general manager Kevin Colbert told "Vinnie & Cook" on KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh.
Translation: Mendenhall will be on the physically unable to perform list.
The news is hardly a surprise, but this is the most public and blunt assessment we've heard yet. The Steelers will rely on Isaac Redman throughout the first six weeks of the season, with Jonathan Dwyer, Chris Rainey, and John Clay still battling for backup spots.
The Steelers' offense has a lot of potential, but they are undergoing a lot of change at the moment too. Todd Haley is trying to install his new offense with two potential rookie starters on the offensive line, a backup running back, and a missing "No. 1" receiver in Mike Wallace. The defense may have to carry the team in the early going.